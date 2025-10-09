Joshua is ready to return to the ring. His potential opponent is revealed

But there's one condition

Anthony Joshua could step into the ring against Russian heavyweight Arslan Makhmudov—but only if Makhmudov defeats David Allen this coming Saturday.

Details: According to TalkSPORT, Anthony Joshua is preparing for his comeback after suffering a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois and undergoing elbow surgery. His return is targeted for early 2026, with Nigeria and Ghana being considered as possible venues for the bout.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that Joshua's camp is looking at around ten potential opponents, and Makhmudov could be among them—if he proves his worth by beating Allen.

Makhmudov himself said the agreement with Joshua was reached directly, through personal messages on Instagram.

"Joshua messaged me that if I win this fight, we'll face each other next year. He said: 'Let's make it happen,'" the boxer told talkSPORT in an interview.

Reminder: Earlier, Congolese boxer Martin Bakole was named as a possible opponent for Joshua.