Anthony Joshua could stage his next fight in Africa

This would be an incredible event.

A major fight is in the works on the African continent.

Details: Balmoral Promotions CEO Ezekiel Adam told SkySports that former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua could have his next bout in Nigeria:

"We have held preliminary talks and will continue them. We are looking at the first quarter of next year. Everyone knows Joshua has always said he wants to fight in Africa before the end of his career, and we believe Nigeria is the best option. Nigeria has the largest population in Africa—about 250 million people. It is the economic capital of Africa. The list of advantages goes on. We believe we are ready to make it happen," Adam said.

See also: Real Madrid vs Roma: Who will kick off the UEFA Women’s Champions League with a win?

Joshua’s return to the ring after a string of setbacks could become a landmark moment for the boxing world, especially as the fight is set to take place in Africa, and his opponent is expected to be Congolese contender Martin Bakole, who is also eager to stake his claim for a championship title.

Reminder: "I could destroy his career in a matter of minutes" – Anthony Joshua speaks out on Tyson Fury