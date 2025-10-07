ES ES FR FR
Real Madrid vs Roma: Who Will Kick Off the UEFA Women’s Champions League with a Win?

Miguel Solomons
Real Madrid Femenino vs Roma prediction Photo: https://x.com/realmadridfem
Real Madrid Femenino Real Madrid Femenino
Women's Champions League (Round 1) 08 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Ciudad Real Madrid
Roma Roma
Prediction on game Win Real Madrid Femenino
Odds: 1.42
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

The UEFA Women’s Champions League gets underway this week, and one of the opening fixtures will see Real Madrid face Roma. The match will take place on Wednesday, October 8, kicking off at 18:45 CET. Here’s my take on this matchup and a betting tip for the game.

Real Madrid vs Roma: Match Preview

Last season, Real Madrid finished second in the Liga F standings and entered the Champions League qualifiers. They faced Eintracht Frankfurt and comfortably defeated the German side with an aggregate score of 5–1. Despite that convincing qualification, Real haven’t been in top form recently. They started their domestic campaign with a draw and a loss. While they are now on an unbeaten run, it still includes a draw, leaving them fifth in the table with 11 points. They trail the second-placed team by three points and the league leaders by six.

Roma, meanwhile, impressed in last season’s Serie A Femminile, finishing third in the table. That earned them a place in the Champions League qualifiers, which they narrowly survived. After losing 1–2 to Sporting in the first leg, they bounced back at home with a 2–0 victory over the Lisbon side. Roma began this season with a run in the Serie A Cup, reaching the final but falling to Juventus 2–3. Their Serie A campaign started on a high note, however, as they thrashed Parma 4–0 in the opening match.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last six matches: one draw and five wins.
  • Roma have lost only one of their previous five games, winning the other four.
  • Roma have scored at least one goal in each of their last ten matches.
  • Real Madrid have not lost a home match since March 2025.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Probable Lineups

  • Real Madrid: Frohms – Antonia, Mendez, Andersson, Yasmin – Angeldahl, Dabritz, Navarro, Caicedo, Feller – Bruun
  • Roma: Lukashova – Heatley, van Diemen, Di Guglielmo – Bergamaschi, Rikke, Giuliano, Veje – Kühl, Haavi, Pilgrim

Prediction

Despite Real Madrid’s shaky start to the season, they remain my favorites for this clash. The team hasn’t lost at home since March 2025, which gives them a strong edge. Roma are likely to put up a fight, but I’m not convinced they can take points in Madrid. My pick: a win for Los Blancos.

