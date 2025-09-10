"I could destroy his career in a matter of minutes" - Anthony Joshua speaks out on Tyson Fury

This could have been a legendary showdown.

The chances of a fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are still alive.

Details: The British heavyweight Anthony Joshua took to his Instagram to address fans, declaring that if he ever faces Tyson Fury, he would dismantle him in just a matter of minutes:

I have huge respect for Joseph Parker. He’s ready to fight anyone, anytime, and that’s the DNA of a true general. Unlike his foolish mate Btysonfury, who destroyed his own career and reputation in just a few minutes—but I’ll save that for the day he ever comes back to face Big Femi. Bfabiowardley, respect to you as well. My brother worked in a recruitment company and helped your dad find a job a few years back. Let that be a testament that God supports those favored by Him, and proof that nothing is impossible (especially if you’ve got scratch, haha). To my fans: I’ll be back to lace up my boots and put on the gloves sooner rather than later, and hopefully smash Fury’s head in and dance around his flashy jabs with ease; jab with ease, — Joshua wrote in his Instagram story.

See also: Ceramica Cleopatra vs Smouha prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 September 2025

Previously, renowned British promoter Eddie Hearn, who represents Joshua’s interests, revealed that a potential bout between Anthony and Tyson Fury could happen in 2026. It’s reported that Joshua is willing to come out of retirement—which he announced after losing to Daniel Dubois last September—for this very showdown.

Recall: Legendary Atlas coach: "Itauma will knock out Joshua"