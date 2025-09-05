Legendary Atlas coach: "Itauma will knock out Joshua"

Trainer Teddy Atlas shared his thoughts on a potential bout between British boxers Moses Itauma and Anthony Jos

Details: Atlas is convinced that 20-year-old Itauma would knock out the former world champion.

Quote: "I think Itauma will knock out Joshua. I don't want to diminish Joshua's achievements. He's got a dangerous right hand, he can hit with precision, he's big, he's experienced. Maybe right now Joshua is desperate for a win, to reclaim, obviously, what he lost—status, pride, or something else. I understand that can make him dangerous in certain ways. That's my job as a coach—to recognize these things. But the short answer is: Itauma is ready for him and even for greater challenges," Atlas shared his opinion.

Reminder: On August 16, Itauma secured his ninth consecutive stoppage victory, knocking out the experienced Dillian Whyte in the very first round.

Joshua, meanwhile, suffered a defeat in his last fight against Daniel Dubois and has since decided to take a break.