The nominees for the Champions League Player of the Week award have been announced
Football news Today, 03:13
Photo: UEFA Twitter
The list of nominees for the best player of the week award in the Champions League has become known.
The names of the candidates for the award were published on the official UEFA website. The winner of the nomination should be determined by voting on October 5.
The nominees include the following players:
- Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham. The young talent of the Spanish club scored a goal and provided an assist in the match against Napoli (3:2).
- Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata. The Spanish striker scored a double against Feyenoord (3:2).
- Manchester United striker Rasmus Hoylund. The Dane scored two goals in the match against Galatasaray (2:3).
- Braga winger Armindo Bruma. The Portuguese scored a goal and an assist in the 3-2 win over Union Berlin.
Interestingly, Bellingham is on the list of nominees for the second time in a row.
Last time the award was presented to Porto midfielder Wanderson Galeno, who scored a double against Shakhtar in the first round.
