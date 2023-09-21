RU RU NG NG
Nominees for the Champions League Player of the Week award have been announced

The list of candidates for the title of best player of the week in the Champions League has been published on the official UEFA website. The matches of the first round of the tournament took place this week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The list of nominees includes Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, Barcelona striker Joao Felix, Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard and Porto midfielder Wenderson Galeno.

The UEFA press service noted that these players performed better than others in the matches of the first round of the group stage.

Bellingham scored a goal in the 90+4th minute and brought victory to Real Madrid in the game against Union from Berlin (1:0). Moreover, his passes were 90% accurate. The English midfielder ran 11.4 kilometers per match.

Felix scored two goals and an assist in the game with Antwerp (5:0).

Odegaard provided one assist and one goal in the 4-0 win over PSV. The Norwegian midfielder ran 12.69 kilometers per game.

Porto midfielder Galeno, like Felix, scored a double and scored one assist in the game against Shakhtar (3:1).

