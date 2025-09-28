RU RU ES ES FR FR
The Nice vs Paris match was interrupted twice. What happened?

Homophobic chants were the reason
Football news Today, 11:29
The Ligue 1 Round 6 clash between Nice and Paris was halted twice due to homophobic chants coming from the stands at Allianz Riviera. Referee Abdelatif Herradji was forced to pause the match and asked the home supporters, via the stadium announcer, to stop the offensive chanting.

After the first incident, play resumed with the help of Jonathan Clauss, who, as captain, tried to calm the crowd. Nice took the lead thanks to a precise strike from Sofiane Diop, but right after the break, Jean-Philippe Krasso leveled the score by converting a penalty.

In stoppage time, the situation repeated itself—the offensive chants erupted again from the stands, forcing the referee to stop the match once more. After a few minutes, the game was finally played to its conclusion.

