The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule
Hockey news Today, 13:15
The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule
In the night from Saturday, November 3rd to Saturday, November 4th, two matches of the National Hockey League regular season will take place. Buffalo will face off against Philadelphia, while St. Louis will host New Jersey.
Time - Central European Time (CET)
NHL Schedule of Matches
- 00:00 - Buffalo vs. Philadelphia
- 1:00 - St. Louis vs. New Jersey
Eastern Conference Standings
Western Conference Standings
NHL Schedule for the next game day
- 20:00 - Edmonton vs. Nashville
- 21:00 - Arizona vs. Winnipeg
- 00:00 - Washington vs. Columbus
- 00:00 - Detroit vs. Boston
- 00:00 - Ottawa vs. Tampa Bay
- 00:00 - St. Louis vs. Montreal
- 00:00 - Toronto vs. Buffalo
- 00:30 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles
- 00:30 - Islanders vs. Carolina
- 1:00 - Minnesota vs. Rangers
- 1:00 - Chicago vs. Florida
- 3:00 - Vancouver vs. Dallas
- 3:00 - Vegas vs. Colorado
- 3:00 - San Jose vs. Pittsburgh
- 3:00 - Seattle vs. Calgary
Popular news
Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf
Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid
Tennis news Today, 17:35 World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023
Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round
Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele
Boxing News Today, 15:38 Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid Tennis news Today, 17:44 Pursuing the trophy. Djokovic defeated Rune and advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Today, 17:35 World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023 Tennis news Today, 16:52 PHOTO. The Olympic champion has announced her pregnancy, expecting a child with her coach Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Boxing News Today, 15:38 Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou Motorsport News Today, 15:25 F1. Sprint-qualifying grand prix of Brazil ends early: Verstappen finished first Football news Today, 14:23 The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has finished his career
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Fulham vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Osasuna vs Girona prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Hoffenheim vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Mainz vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Burnley vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Everton vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 4,2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Brentford vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023