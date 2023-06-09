The midfielder of "Liverpool" has transferred to "Werder"

The press service of "Werder Bremen" announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Naby Keita from "Liverpool" and the Guinea national team.

The 28-year-old player joined the German club on a free transfer as his contract with the English club expires this summer.

Keita moved to "Liverpool" in the summer of 2018 from "RB Leipzig" for a transfer fee of 60 million euros. He has played a total of 129 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists. He previously played for "Istres" and "Red Bull Salzburg". He has represented the Guinea national team in 52 matches, scoring 12 goals. Keita has won several titles including the English Premier League, two-time Austrian champion, FA Cup winner, English League Cup winner, two-time Austrian Cup winner, FA Community Shield winner, UEFA Champions League winner, and FIFA Club World Cup winner.