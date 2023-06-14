The magic of Messi: Inter Miami in the top 5 most popular teams in the U.S.

"Inter Miami has risen to fifth place in the United States in terms of social media followers among all clubs in the country.

The ranking was presented by ESPN television channel.

To date, more than 8 million people have subscribed to Inter Miami pages. This rise in popularity is due to the fact that the club recently announced the signing of Lionel Messi.

1. "Golden State Warriors (NBA) - 30.6 million.

2. "Los Angeles Lakers (NBA) - 22.8 million.

3. "Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) - 15.7 million.

4. "Chicago Bulls (NBA) - 9.7 million.

5. "Inter Miami (MLS) - 8 million.