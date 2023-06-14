The magic of Messi: Inter Miami in the top 5 most popular teams in the U.S.
Football news Today, 06:00
Photo: Inter Miami Twitter
"Inter Miami has risen to fifth place in the United States in terms of social media followers among all clubs in the country.
The ranking was presented by ESPN television channel.
To date, more than 8 million people have subscribed to Inter Miami pages. This rise in popularity is due to the fact that the club recently announced the signing of Lionel Messi.
1. "Golden State Warriors (NBA) - 30.6 million.
2. "Los Angeles Lakers (NBA) - 22.8 million.
3. "Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) - 15.7 million.
4. "Chicago Bulls (NBA) - 9.7 million.
5. "Inter Miami (MLS) - 8 million.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 17:55 Real Madrid may offer PSG a super-exchange
Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Real Madrid are ready to pay a huge money for Mbappe
Football news 12 june 2023, 14:01 Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Germany
Football news 11 june 2023, 14:42 Goal.com has updated the list of top 10 contenders for the Ballon d'Or
Football news 10 june 2023, 17:03 Manchester City won the Champions League
Football news 09 june 2023, 10:30 Bayern signed former RB Leipzig leader
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:29 Chelsea will get rid of three players with high salaries Football news Today, 10:00 Real Madrid announces the transfer of an English star Football news Today, 09:15 The UPL club fired the coach Football news Today, 09:06 Veres retained his place in the Ukrainian Premier League Football news Today, 06:51 Conte told why he is in no hurry to return to work Football news Today, 06:35 Dynamo Kiev is preparing an offer to its leader Football news Today, 06:11 Journalist named the reason for firing Shakhtar coach Football news Today, 06:00 The magic of Messi: Inter Miami in the top 5 most popular teams in the U.S. Football news Today, 05:52 Messi had interesting things to say about the Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 05:31 Vinicius became the most expensive player of the season in the Spanish championship
Sport Predictions
Football Today Guinea vs Egypt predictions and betting tips on June 14, 2023 Football Today Netherlands vs Croatia predictions and betting tips on June 14, 2023 Football Today Uruguay vs Nicaragua predictions and betting tips on June 15, 2023 Football 15 june 2023 Japan vs El Salvador predictions and betting tips on June 15, 2023 Football 15 june 2023 Argentina vs Australia predictions and betting tips on June 15, 2023 Football 15 june 2023 Spain vs Italy predictions and betting tips on June 15, 2023 Football 16 june 2023 Wales vs Armenia predictions and betting tips on June 16, 2023 Football 16 june 2023 North Macedonia vs Ukraine predictions and betting tips on June 16, 2023 Football 16 june 2023 Latvia vs Turkey predictions and betting tips on June 16, 2023 Football 16 june 2023 Denmark vs Northern Ireland predictions and betting tips on June 16, 2023