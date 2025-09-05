The list is getting shorter. High-profile coaches are turning Fenerbahce down one after another

Fewer options remain.

After parting ways with Jose Mourinho, Fenerbahce had hoped to lure another big-name manager. However, the "Canaries" are now forced to consider candidates who were far from the top of their original shortlist.

Details: According to Fanatik, Luciano Spalletti and Ange Postecoglou—previously linked with the club—will definitely not be coming to Istanbul. The Italian turned down the offer, stating he wants to spend another year with his family in Tuscany and is not considering proposals from Fenerbahce or any other club at the moment.

Postecoglou has also declined, as he had already given a verbal agreement to another club before negotiations with Fenerbahce even began. At Şükrü Saracoğlu, the focus is now shifting to a familiar name: Ismail Kartal, who could take charge of the team for a fourth time—and for the third time in just the past four years.

Reminder: Mourinho was dismissed following Fenerbahce's Champions League failure. Under the Portuguese coach, the Canaries failed to reach the group stage of the competition for a second consecutive attempt.