RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The list is getting shorter. High-profile coaches are turning Fenerbahce down one after another

The list is getting shorter. High-profile coaches are turning Fenerbahce down one after another

Fewer options remain.
Football news Today, 14:37
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
The list is getting shorter. High-profile coaches are turning Fenerbahce down one after another Getty Images

After parting ways with Jose Mourinho, Fenerbahce had hoped to lure another big-name manager. However, the "Canaries" are now forced to consider candidates who were far from the top of their original shortlist.

Details: According to Fanatik, Luciano Spalletti and Ange Postecoglou—previously linked with the club—will definitely not be coming to Istanbul. The Italian turned down the offer, stating he wants to spend another year with his family in Tuscany and is not considering proposals from Fenerbahce or any other club at the moment.

Postecoglou has also declined, as he had already given a verbal agreement to another club before negotiations with Fenerbahce even began. At Şükrü Saracoğlu, the focus is now shifting to a familiar name: Ismail Kartal, who could take charge of the team for a fourth time—and for the third time in just the past four years.

Reminder: Mourinho was dismissed following Fenerbahce's Champions League failure. Under the Portuguese coach, the Canaries failed to reach the group stage of the competition for a second consecutive attempt.

Related teams and leagues
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce Schedule Fenerbahce News Fenerbahce Transfers
Related Team News
Edson Álvarez Faces Harsh Fan Backlash After Fenerbahce Debut Football news 03 sep 2025, 18:30 Edson Álvarez Faces Harsh Fan Backlash After Fenerbahce Debut
Football news 03 sep 2025, 08:04 Fenerbahçe identifies potential successors to Mourinho. Big names in the mix
Sebastian Hoeness as Stuttgart head coach Football news 03 sep 2025, 02:58 Replace the special one! Fenerbahçe have found a replacement for José Mourinho
Mitrović is not part of Inzaghi's plans and may leave Al Hilal Football news 02 sep 2025, 11:52 Mitrović is not part of Inzaghi's plans and may leave Al Hilal
Mauro Icardi in Galatasaray kit Football news 02 sep 2025, 05:20 A true Galatasaray fan. Mauro Icardi mocks Fenerbahce rivals
Ederson in the Manchester City line-up Football news 02 sep 2025, 03:29 Official: Fenerbahçe announces Ederson transfer
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores