Fenerbahçe identifies potential successors to Mourinho. Big names in the mix

With extensive European experience.
Football news Today, 08:04
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

A few days ago, Fenerbahçe announced the departure of José Mourinho from the head coach position. Now the club is focused on finding a replacement, and several options are already on the table for the Canaries' bosses.

Details: Different sources point to various candidates. For instance, Matteo Moretto reported that Mourinho will be succeeded by his compatriot Sérgio Conceição, who was dismissed from Milan last autumn.

Additional information on this matter was provided by Turkish journalist Ahmet Selim Kul. According to him, there are four contenders for the Yellow Canaries' head coach job—two from abroad and two from Turkey.

The foreign candidates are particularly intriguing, featuring recent Europa League winner with Tottenham, Ange Postecoglou, and former Italy national team boss Luciano Spalletti. The name of Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeneß is also being mentioned.

Reminder: Mourinho was sacked soon after Fenerbahçe's defeat to Benfica in the Champions League qualification play-off round, marking the club's second consecutive failure to reach Europe's premier competition.

