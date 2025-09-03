RU RU ES ES FR FR
Replace the special one! Fenerbahçe have found a replacement for José Mourinho

Everything could be decided in the near future.
Football news Today, 02:58
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Sebastian Hoeness as Stuttgart head coach Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

A highly ambitious choice.

Details: According to Transfermarkt, citing Turkish journalist Serkan Hamzaoglu, Fenerbahçe are looking to lure 43-year-old coach Sebastian Hoeneß, currently in charge of German side Stuttgart.

It is reported that Hoeneß is the top priority for the Turkish giant’s management. However, if they fail to sign the German specialist, the team will be led by Ismail Kartal, who managed the squad prior to Mourinho's arrival.

At the moment, Fenerbahçe representatives are in contact with Hoeneß, but the Turkish club has yet to receive a final answer.

Sebastian Hoeneß took over at Stuttgart in 2023 and has since managed 103 matches with the team. Under his guidance, Stuttgart have won 57 games, drawn 17 times, and lost 29.

Reminder: Madness! José Mourinho has left his post as Fenerbahçe head coach

