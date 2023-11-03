The legendary Manchester City footballer got a job in the Saudi Arabian national team

Ivory Coast football legend Yaya Toure has a new job.

He officially became assistant to Saudi Arabia national team coach Roberto Mancini.

The appointment of the African was announced by the press service of the Saudi national team on its website.

The former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder was invited to the national team at the request of the Italian coach.

Toure, 40, already has coaching experience. After finishing his career, he worked as an assistant at Olimpik Donetsk and Akhmat Grozny.

Until recently, he was involved in youth development for Tottenham in London.

Let us remember that Mancini took the helm of the Saudi Arabian national team last summer. According to media reports, his contract with the national team is valid until 2026, and the salary under this agreement is about 20 million euros per year.

Earlier it also became known that the World Cup in 2034 will be held in Saudi Arabia.