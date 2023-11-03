RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The legendary Manchester City footballer got a job in the Saudi Arabian national team

The legendary Manchester City footballer got a job in the Saudi Arabian national team

Football news Today, 09:24
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The legendary Manchester City footballer got a job in the Saudi Arabian national team Photo: Man City Twitter

Ivory Coast football legend Yaya Toure has a new job.

He officially became assistant to Saudi Arabia national team coach Roberto Mancini.

The appointment of the African was announced by the press service of the Saudi national team on its website.

The former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder was invited to the national team at the request of the Italian coach.

Toure, 40, already has coaching experience. After finishing his career, he worked as an assistant at Olimpik Donetsk and Akhmat Grozny.

Until recently, he was involved in youth development for Tottenham in London.

Let us remember that Mancini took the helm of the Saudi Arabian national team last summer. According to media reports, his contract with the national team is valid until 2026, and the salary under this agreement is about 20 million euros per year.

Earlier it also became known that the World Cup in 2034 will be held in Saudi Arabia.

Related teams and leagues
Saudi Arabia
Popular news
PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf
Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid
World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023 Tennis news Today, 17:35 World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round
Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele
Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou Boxing News Today, 15:38 Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid Tennis news Today, 17:44 Pursuing the trophy. Djokovic defeated Rune and advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Today, 17:35 World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023 Tennis news Today, 16:52 PHOTO. The Olympic champion has announced her pregnancy, expecting a child with her coach Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Boxing News Today, 15:38 Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou Motorsport News Today, 15:25 F1. Sprint-qualifying grand prix of Brazil ends early: Verstappen finished first Football news Today, 14:23 The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has finished his career
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Fulham vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Osasuna vs Girona prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Hoffenheim vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Mainz vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Burnley vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Everton vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 4,2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Brentford vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023