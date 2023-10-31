CONFIRMED: Saudi Arabia Hosts the World Cup 2034

The World Cup 2034 will be hosted by Saudi Arabia, as announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Saudi Arabia had previously publicly declared its intentions to host the tournament, and FIFA, in one of its decisions, specified that the 2034 tournament should take place in Asia.

"Football unites the world like no other sport. The World Cup is the perfect platform to convey a message of unity and togetherness. Different cultures can come together," stated Infantino, commenting on this decision.

Initially, it was thought that Australia might be a favorite to host the tournament, since a football competition of this scale has never been held on this continent.

However, the Australian Federation of Football has announced that the country will not submit a bid to host the World Cup. Australia intends to focus on preparing for the 2026 Women's Asia Cup and the 2029 Club World Cup.