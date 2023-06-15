The legendary Chelsea player and coach has died
Football news Today, 04:37
Photo: British media
Former Chelsea London midfielder and coach John Hollins has died at the age of 76.
Hollins played for the Aristocrats from 1963 to 1975, and in the final season of his career in 1983/1984.
Hollins served as Chelsea's head coach from 1985 to 1988, when the club was going through the best of times for the club.
It was this player set the record for the number of games played in the Premier League championship of England - 714.
