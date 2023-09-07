RU RU NG NG
Main News

The La Liga club is interested in inviting Raul

Football news Today, 12:55
Photo: https://www.instagram.com/raulgonzalez/

Villarreal is interested in inviting Raul to the post of manager, reports Athletic.

It became known that the La Liga club is interested in the candidacy of Castile's general manager. Villarreal want Raul to lead the team. Real Madrid are aware of Villarreal's interest in their manager. They have previously rejected bids from Leeds, Eintracht and Espanyol.

The 46-year-old Spaniard feels good in Madrid. He likes the city and working at the club, but the opportunity to work in La Liga beckons him. In addition, Raúl has close ties with the president of Villarreal.

It will be recalled that last week Villarreal dismissed the general manager Quique Setien after three defeats in four opening rounds of the Spanish La Liga. Let's remind that Setien led Villarreal in October last year. According to the results of the 2022/23 season, the team took 5th place in the Spanish championship and qualified for the Europa League.

Raul is a legend of Real Madrid. He played 550 matches in this team's shirt and scored 228 goals. In 2019, it was announced that from the 2019/20 season he would become the main manager of Real Madrid's reserve team, Castilla.

