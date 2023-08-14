The Italian national team is considering five candidates for the post of head coach

The Italian Football Federation has started searching for a new head coach for the national team, as reported by Ansa.

According to the source, the favorites in the race for the position of the head coach of the Italian national team are currently unemployed Antonio Conte and Luciano Spalletti. The federation is also interested in unemployed coaches Fabio Cannavaro and Daniele De Rossi. In addition, the head coach of Turin's "Juventus," Massimiliano Allegri, is considered a candidate.

Recall that the previous head coach of the Italian national team was Roberto Mancini, who unexpectedly resigned at his own request. It is expected that a new head coach will be appointed in the near future, as the Italian national team is soon to play qualifying matches for the 2024 European Championship against North Macedonia (September 9) and Ukraine (September 12). In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Italy has gathered three points from two matches and currently holds the third place in its group.

58-year-old Mancini took over the helm of the Italian national team in May 2018, signing a two-year contract. Under his leadership, the Italian national team won all 10 matches in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2020. In the final tournament, Italy remained undefeated and became the champion. In the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup, Italy finished in second place in its group, and then sensationally lost to the North Macedonian national team (0-1) in the play-off match, failing to qualify for the World Cup.