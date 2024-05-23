The illustrious month in his career. Serie A has announced the name of the best coach for May

Serie A has named Gian Piero Gasperini, the head coach of Atalanta, as the league's best coach for May.

In the past month, Atalanta secured three victories against Salernitana (2:1), Roma (2:1), and Lecce (2:0). Overall, Atalanta's winning streak in Serie A now extends to five matches.

On Wednesday, May 22, Atalanta achieved a historic milestone by winning a European trophy for the first time in their history. In the Europa League final, the "Goddess" dominated Bayer Leverkusen with a 3:0 victory, ending the latter's remarkable unbeaten streak.

After 36 rounds, Atalanta currently occupies fifth place in the Serie A table with 66 points. The team has already secured a spot in the Champions League for the next season through their league performance, and their victory in the Europa League further confirms their place in European competition.

The Bergamo-based team will conclude their Serie A campaign with matches against Torino and Fiorentina.