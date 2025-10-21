The goal was disallowed and a penalty was awarded. A controversial decision by the referee?
In the UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 fixture between Barcelona and Olympiacos, a major controversy erupted early in the second half.
Details: However, moments later, the referees paused the game to review the incident. Upon inspection, they spotted a handball by a Barcelona defender, disallowed the goal, and awarded a penalty.
The key detail was that during the initial cross into the box, the player who received the ball was in an offside position — but since the handball occurred earlier in the sequence, the goal was ruled out and a penalty was given instead.
Fortunately for the Greek side’s fans, Olympiacos converted the spot-kick, successfully reducing the deficit.
Reminder: On Tuesday, October 21, Barcelona hosted Olympiacos in the third round of the UEFA Champions League — and once again, the Catalans made history.