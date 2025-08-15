German Cup match between Großaspach and Bayer interrupted. What happened?

Today, August 15, the 1/32 finals of the German Cup are underway. Last season's trophy holders, Bayer Leverkusen, are in action, but the "Pharmacists" and their opponents were forced to make an early retreat to the dressing rooms.

Details: The match between Bayer and Großaspach was halted in the 17th minute due to severe weather conditions. As described by the "Pharmacists’" press office, the pitch was blanketed by hailstones "the size of golf balls." Naturally, such conditions are not just uncomfortable but also dangerous, with the potential to injure the players.

Reminder: This match marks Erik ten Hag’s debut as Bayer’s head coach. No goals were scored in the opening 17 minutes—the score remains 0-0. This week, all Bundesliga teams are playing their cup fixtures, except for Bayern Munich and Stuttgart, who will clash on Sunday in the German Super Cup. Earlier, Dailysports experts prepared a preview and prediction for that game.