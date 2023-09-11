Gambia national team has become another participant in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
After Sunday's matches in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, another participant in the final stage of the tournament has become known. Gambia and Congo competed head-to-head to determine the second team of the tournament from Group G.
Congo won 2-0 away from home after the first half - this result would have been enough to qualify for AFCON. However, Gambia came back in the second half. In the end it was 2:2, which was already in the Gambians' favor.
The Gambia became the 22nd participant in AFCON 2023. It remains to find out two teams from Group C that will play in the tournament.
- Nigeria
- Guinea-Bissau
- Burkina Faso
- Cape Verde
- Egypt
- Guinea
- Algeria
- Mali
- Zambia
- Ivory Coast
- Equatorial Guinea
- South Africa
- Morocco
- Senegal
- Ghana
- Angola
- Tanzania
- Mozambique
- Mauritania
- DR Congo
- Gambia
As a reminder, the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Cote d'Ivoire.
