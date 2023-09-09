21 participants of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations are already known
The 2023 AFCON qualification is entering the final stretch. After the qualifying matches on Saturday, we already know the 21 national teams that will play in January 2024 in Ivory Coast.
Mozambique, Mauritania and DR Congo were added to the previously known participants.
There are five teams vying for the final three places. In Group C, two of the three participants will advance to the finals phase: Namibia, Cameroon or Burundi, and in Group G, Gambia and Congo will determine another winner in a head-to-head match.
At the moment, the list of participants for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations looks like this:
- Nigeria
- Guinea-Bissau
- Burkina Faso
- Cape Verde
- Egypt
- Guinea
- Algeria
- Mali
- Zambia
- Ivory Coast
- Equatorial Guinea
- South Africa
- Morocco
- Senegal
- Ghana
- Angola
- Tanzania
- Mozambique
- Mauritania
- DR Congo
Let us remind you that CAS 2023 will take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024.
