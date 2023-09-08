Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known

On September 7, three more participants in the final part of the African Cup of Nations-2023 were determined.

Ghana will go to the championship, which yesterday beat the Central African Republic with a score of 2:1 and took first place in its group. Also from this group, Angola made its way to the championship, which survived a goalless draw with Madagascar and took second place.

Tanzania became another participant of the championship. Yesterday, this team sensationally held out against Algeria on the road and drew 0:0. She placed second in the group.

Who has already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023?

As of September 8, 17 out of 24 participants are known. The remaining participants of the championship will be known in the qualifying matches in September.

Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau

Burkina Faso

Cape Verde

Egypt

Guinea

Algeria

Mali

Zambia

Ivory Coast

Equatorial Guinea

South Africa

Morocco

Senegal

Ghana

Angola

Tanzania

When and where will Africa Cup of Nations 2023 take place?

The final part of the tournament will be held in Côte d'Ivoire at six local stadiums: in Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro, Yamoussoukro. The championship will be held from January 13 to February 11, 2024.