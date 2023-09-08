RU RU NG NG
Main News Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known

Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known

Football news Today, 03:03
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Photo: twitter African Cup of Nations

On September 7, three more participants in the final part of the African Cup of Nations-2023 were determined.

Ghana will go to the championship, which yesterday beat the Central African Republic with a score of 2:1 and took first place in its group. Also from this group, Angola made its way to the championship, which survived a goalless draw with Madagascar and took second place.

Tanzania became another participant of the championship. Yesterday, this team sensationally held out against Algeria on the road and drew 0:0. She placed second in the group.

Who has already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023?

As of September 8, 17 out of 24 participants are known. The remaining participants of the championship will be known in the qualifying matches in September.

  • Nigeria
  • Guinea-Bissau
  • Burkina Faso
  • Cape Verde
  • Egypt
  • Guinea
  • Algeria
  • Mali
  • Zambia
  • Ivory Coast
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • South Africa
  • Morocco
  • Senegal
  • Ghana
  • Angola
  • Tanzania

When and where will Africa Cup of Nations 2023 take place?

The final part of the tournament will be held in Côte d'Ivoire at six local stadiums: in Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro, Yamoussoukro. The championship will be held from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Tanzania Angola Ghana Africa Cup of Nations
Popular news
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news Yesterday, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
Football 01 sep 2023, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:30 In the match of the Argentina national team, a rare event happened with Messi Football news Today, 04:00 One of the smallest in Napoli: Khvicha's salary became known Football news Today, 03:30 Neymar called the most painful defeat in his career Football news Today, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news Today, 03:00 There are only two clubs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can go to Football news Today, 02:30 Two more girls complained about the violence from the Manchester United star Football news Today, 02:00 Manchester United has apologized for inviting a pedophile coach to the club Football news Yesterday, 23:13 Messi's goal and Colombia's tough victory: the results of the World Cup qualifiers in South America Football news Yesterday, 16:54 France defeats Ireland, the Netherlands crushes Greece: the results of the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying Football news Yesterday, 16:34 It is known how much Saudi Arabian clubs spent in the transfer window
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for the match Georgia - Spain on September 8, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Cyprus vs Scotland 8 September 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Turkey - Armenia September 8, 2023 Football Today Croatia vs Latvia prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football Today Slovakia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football Today Luxembourg vs Iceland prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football Today Bosnia vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Azerbaijan vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Prediction for Andorra vs Belarus on September 9, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Ukraine vs England prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023