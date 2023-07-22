The French president has intervened in the Mbappe situation

French President Emmanuel Macron continues to interfere in the soccer life of his country.

As El Debate writes, the head of state is putting pressure on PSG star forward Kylian Mbappe, who refused to extend his contract with his club.

According to the source, Macron insists that the 24-year-old footballer remains at the Parisian club for one more season. The French president wants the player to stay in his homeland until the home Olympics in 2024.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Macron has been accused of interfering in French soccer life. Earlier, the media wrote that it was thanks to the President of the country Mbappe extended his contract with PSG until 2024. Then the footballer was inclined to move to Real Madrid as a free agent.

Recently it became known that Mbappe refused the option of automatic extension of the agreement with the French champion. Thus, he will become a free agent in the summer of 2024.

Last season 2022/2023 star Frenchman played in 34 matches for PSG in the French championship, in which he recorded 29 goals and five assists.