The former coach of the Spanish national team wants Rubiales to spend a few days in prison

The former coach of the Spanish national team, Javier Clemente, sharply criticized Luis Rubiales, reports Mundo Deportivo.

In one of the interviews, Clemente began to sharply criticize the former head of the Spanish Football Federation for his actions after the final of the 2023 Women's World Cup, when he kissed Hermoso. As the coach admitted, he wished Rubiales had spent a few days in jail.

Basque described Rubiales as ambitious, selfish, rude, disrespectful and stingy. According to Clemente, the Federation has said that as president he is not allowed to charge for rental assistance. However, he took and changed this rule. Rubiales also changed the rules regarding advertising issues, which also worsened the case as a result.

In addition, Clemenet criticized the head of La Liga, Javier Tebas. According to the ex-coach, he is also destroying Spanish football and the league.

We will remind that in 1992 Clemente led the Spanish national team. He coached the team to two World Cups and a UEFA EURO, playing a total of 62 matches with the team, which included a 31-game unbeaten run, yet Clemente did not achieve much success with the team.