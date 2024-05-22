RU RU
The former Chelsea coach has attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United

Football news Today, 07:00
Steven Perez
The former Chelsea coach has attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United Photo: https://x.com/FabrizioRomano

The former Chelsea head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, appears unlikely to be unemployed for long, as he has garnered interest from two top clubs.

According to The Standard, both Bayern Munich and Manchester United are vying for the Argentine specialist. Both clubs are on high alert following the 52-year-old's departure from the London club.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino left Chelsea by mutual consent. The management and Pochettino held a meeting and concluded that it would be best to terminate the current contract. The London team will now look for a young specialist to fill the head coach position.

Notably, Bayern Munich is also considering a wide array of options for the head coach position. In recent days, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has been linked with a role at the German giant.

Additionally, England national team manager Gareth Southgate has been closely associated with the Manchester United job. However, his recent statements about his future may disappoint fans of the "Red Devils."

