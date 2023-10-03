The former Barcelona player deceived Blaugrana. He supports Real

36-year-old Ghanaian-German defender Kevin-Prince Boateng, who played for Barcelona in 2019, has stated that he supports Barcelona's eternal rival, Real Madrid.

"Who do I support? I support Hertha Berlin because that's where I was born. I'm sorry, but Barcelona fans will hate me for this, but I support Real Madrid.

I couldn't say that at a press conference [in Barcelona]. They told me never to say that, or else they wouldn't let me play (laughs).

At the press conference, they asked the first question, and I said, 'My favorite club is Barcelona."

Boateng only played in 4 matches for the Catalan team and didn't contribute with any goals.

