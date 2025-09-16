The first goal in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League was historic for the scorers

A landmark moment for the club.

The new UEFA Champions League campaign has kicked off, and among the opening fixtures PSV hosted Royale Union SG. It was in this clash that the first—and historic—goal of the tournament was scored.

Details: In the ninth minute, Royale Union SG earned a penalty and converted it. That strike became the very first goal of the new UEFA Champions League season and marked a milestone for the Belgian side. For the first time in their history, they featured in this competition—and fittingly, they registered the season’s opening goal.

1-0 USG.



Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao managed to replicate a unique achievement of Spanish clubs in the UEFA Champions League dating back to 1955.

