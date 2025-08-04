In July, the football world was shaken by devastating news—Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva died in a car accident. Their first club has now unveiled a new match kit.

Details: The hometown club of both footballers, Gondomar, has presented a new kit featuring images of Diogo Jota and André Silva.

🇵🇹 Gondomar SC 25/26 kits are a heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who tragically passed away in a recent car crash.



Gondomar SC was the boyhood club of both, and now, their legacy lives on through the shirt ♾️



The accident occurred at the 65th kilometer of the A-52 highway, near the municipality of Palacios de Sanabria. Both Jota and his brother André Silva lost their lives in the crash. The football community is in mourning, and messages of condolence are pouring into Liverpool from all over the world.

Reminder: Liverpool was holding its preseason training camp in Japan, where a touching ceremony was held before a friendly match at the Yokohama stadium in honor of the tragically deceased Diogo Jota and his brother.