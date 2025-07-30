Over 70,000 fans pay tribute to late Diogo Jota at Liverpool's preseason match in Japan

Liverpool is holding its preseason training camp in Japan, where a poignant ceremony was held ahead of a friendly match at the Yokohama stadium in honor of the tragically deceased Diogo Jota and his brother, according to the Daily Mail.

During the ceremony, the Yokohama stadium was illuminated in red and white, the floodlights were dimmed, and the 72,000 fans in attendance lit up the stands with their phone flashlights. Supporters also held special posters, offering a heartfelt tribute to Jota.

Liverpool paid tribute to Diogo Jota before their friendly against Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan today.



Ian Rush laid a wreath on the pitch before the start of the game and the whole stadium came together to applaud Jota on the 20th minute

The event was also attended by Liverpool legend Ian Rush, who took to the pitch to lay a floral wreath in memory of Jota.

Additionally, Liverpool announced that the number 20 shirt, worn by Jota, will be retired by the club. Plans are also underway to build a memorial near the stadium.

Over 70,000 fans perform Diogo Jota's chant during Liverpool's pre-season tour of Japan

It should be recalled that Diogo Jota and his brother Andre tragically lost their lives in a car accident in early July.