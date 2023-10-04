The final of the 2030 FIFA World Cup will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid's home stadium, Santiago Bernabéu, will host the final of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, as reported by Marca.

The stadium is currently undergoing renovations, but Real Madrid has already resumed playing home matches there. The renovations were expected to be completed by December to coincide with the arena's 75th anniversary, but it's unlikely they will finish in time. Therefore, the official reopening of the renovated Santiago Bernabéu stadium will likely take place on March 6, 2024, which is the club's 122nd anniversary. A significant reconstruction of the nearby metro station is also planned.

The 2030 World Cup will be hosted by three countries Morocco, Spain, and Portugal. Initially, Spain and Portugal submitted their joint bid. In October 2022, Ukraine joined these two representatives. However, Ukraine's readiness to participate in the tournament was uncertain due to the war with Russia, so Ukraine will not be among the hosts of the World Cup.

As for Morocco, they initially considered submitting an individual bid but later decided to unite with Spain and Portugal. Furthermore, according to FIFA agreements, the first three matches of the 2030 World Cup will be held in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. These three national teams, along with Portugal, Spain, and Morocco, will automatically qualify for the World Cup.

The final of the 2030 FIFA World Cup will take place on July 14th.