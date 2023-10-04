RU RU NG NG
Main News The location for the 2030 World Cup is known

The location for the 2030 World Cup is known

Football news Today, 12:04
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The location for the 2030 World Cup is known Photo: https://theathletic.com/uk/

The 2030 World Cup will be jointly hosted by three countries - Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, as reported by The Athletic.

Initially, Spain and Portugal submitted their bid, and in October 2022, Ukraine joined these two representatives. However, Ukraine's readiness to participate in hosting the tournament is uncertain due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, so Ukraine will not be among the World Cup hosts.

As for Morocco, they initially considered submitting an individual bid but later decided to join forces with Spain and Portugal. Furthermore, according to FIFA agreements, the first three matches of the 2030 World Cup will be held in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. These three teams, along with Portugal, Spain, and Morocco, will automatically qualify for the World Cup.

This will be the first World Cup in history to be held across three continents, and it will also be the first time the tournament is hosted by six different countries.

Uruguay previously hosted the 1930 World Cup, where they became champions, and Argentina was the runner-up. The headquarters of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) is located in Paraguay. CONMEBOL was the only confederation in existence at the time of the 1930 tournament.

For Portugal and Morocco, this will be their debut in hosting a World Cup, while Spain previously hosted the tournament in 1982. Argentina has also hosted the World Cup once, in 1978, and won the tournament on that occasion.

Related teams and leagues
World Cup
Popular news
Guardiola is third. Rating of the best coaches of the Premier League 2023/24, who is the leader? Football news Today, 13:00 Guardiola is third. Rating of the best coaches of the Premier League 2023/24, who is the leader?
Christophe Galtier returns to coaching: his new club is known Football news Today, 08:32 Christophe Galtier returns to coaching: his new club is known
UCL. The son of a legend brought victory to Inter, Bayern snatched 3 points, show in Eindhoven Football news Yesterday, 16:57 UCL. The son of a legend brought victory to Inter, Bayern snatched 3 points, show in Eindhoven
The leader of Arsenal Saka was substituted in the 34th minute of the UCL match. What transpired? Football news Yesterday, 16:17 The leader of Arsenal Saka was substituted in the 34th minute of the UCL match. What transpired?
VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal Football news Yesterday, 13:42 VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal
From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender Football news Yesterday, 12:48 From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:29 Brighton has reached an agreement with their captain for the extension of his contract Football news Today, 12:10 Pep Guardiola did not observe a decrease in Erling Haaland's goal-scoring prowess Football news Today, 12:04 The location for the 2030 World Cup is known Football news Today, 11:30 The Spanish referee referred to Messi's conduct in the quarterfinal WC-2022 as shameful Football news Today, 11:09 Paul Scholes has identified the primary antagonists for Man United in the match against Galatasaray Football news Today, 10:52 Jurgen Klopp has called for a rematch of the Tottenham vs. Liverpool Football news Today, 10:29 "No one is flawless": Ancelotti defends his goalkeeper Football news Today, 09:46 FIFA is contemplating the prospect of admitting Russia to the competitions Football news Today, 08:37 Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:32 Christophe Galtier returns to coaching: his new club is known
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs. Supersport United prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Leicester City vs. Preston prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Celtic vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Porto vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs PSG prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Internacional vs Fluminense prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Freiburg vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023