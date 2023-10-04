The location for the 2030 World Cup is known

The 2030 World Cup will be jointly hosted by three countries - Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, as reported by The Athletic.

Initially, Spain and Portugal submitted their bid, and in October 2022, Ukraine joined these two representatives. However, Ukraine's readiness to participate in hosting the tournament is uncertain due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, so Ukraine will not be among the World Cup hosts.

As for Morocco, they initially considered submitting an individual bid but later decided to join forces with Spain and Portugal. Furthermore, according to FIFA agreements, the first three matches of the 2030 World Cup will be held in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. These three teams, along with Portugal, Spain, and Morocco, will automatically qualify for the World Cup.

This will be the first World Cup in history to be held across three continents, and it will also be the first time the tournament is hosted by six different countries.

Uruguay previously hosted the 1930 World Cup, where they became champions, and Argentina was the runner-up. The headquarters of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) is located in Paraguay. CONMEBOL was the only confederation in existence at the time of the 1930 tournament.

For Portugal and Morocco, this will be their debut in hosting a World Cup, while Spain previously hosted the tournament in 1982. Argentina has also hosted the World Cup once, in 1978, and won the tournament on that occasion.