"The fans need to be with us now," – Virgil van Dijk on Liverpool's disappointing run

Liverpool defender and captain comments on defeat to Brentford

After the ninth round match of the English Premier League, Liverpool's defender gave a brief comment regarding the team's disappointing run.

Details: In the 9th round of the English Premier League, Liverpool lost away to Brentford, falling 3-2. Despite the team's efforts and a second goal in the 89th minute, they couldn't salvage the match. After the game, Reds captain Virgil van Dijk gave a short statement:

Everyone has to look in the mirror including myself. I am sure we will get out of this. But we won't do it just by talking about it. We will try to improve. The fans who were celebrating with us last season should stand by us now.

Recall, this defeat marks Liverpool's fourth consecutive loss in the Premier League and fifth in their last six matches. Arne Slot's side have now conceded in nine consecutive games, allowing 15 goals during this stretch.



