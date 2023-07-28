The famous football player called the true reason for Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia

The well-known striker Odion Ighalo, who managed to play for Manchester United and Al-Hilal, spoke about the decision of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo to go to Al-Nasr.

Ighalo is sure that the Portuguese was not interested in anything else but money.

"I know this will only last a few years. All my life I've been playing for passion, and now everything is done for money. I'm not the kind of player who says: 'I play for passion.' for money.

Is Ronaldo still playing with the same passion? He made 100 times more money than I did in my entire life, but he still went to Saudi Arabia. Did he do it out of passion? It's all for the money," he said.

Recall that the Portuguese star joined Al-Nasr in 2023.

He signed a contract that runs until 2025.

Ronaldo's annual salary is 200 million euros, which is an absolute record in world football. In the first season with the Portuguese "Al-Nasr" took second place in the championship.