By his 27 years, Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho had not left the English Championship, but he may do so soon.

As reported by Florian Plettenberg, the ex-Manchester City and Leicester forward has reached an agreement to sign with Spanish Sevilla. The Nigerian only has to arrive in the capital of Andalusia and undergo a medical examination.

Sevilla will complete the transfer for free, as Iheanacho is a free agent after his contract with Leicester expired on 1 July.

He played 232 matches for the Foxes between 2017 and 2024, in which he scored 61 goals. Somewhat less, namely 64 matches in 2015-2017 he played in the composition of Manchester City, for which he marked 21 scored goals.

Recall that earlier Sevilla said goodbye to Iheanacho's rival for the position, Youssef En-Nesiri, who moved to Turkish Fenerbahce.