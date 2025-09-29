The English Football Association accused of putting players' lives at risk over one decision...

A recent tragedy has forced the football community to reconsider its approach to matchday safety.

The issue centers on concrete walls close to the playing field.

Details: According to The Athletic, the English Football Association has come under fire for allegedly endangering players' lives after it emerged that the organization ignored a warning about the dangers of concrete walls near the pitch received ten years ago, but failed to take any action.

The death of former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar at the age of 21 last week, after he collided with a brick wall during a Chichester City match at Wingate & Finchley stadium on Saturday, September 20, has prompted the FA to announce a review of the dangers posed by pitchside barriers in the lower divisions.

See also: USA vs New Caledonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 30, 2025

A similar tragedy occurred in 2015: 30-year-old Ben Hiscox died after striking a wall during an amateur match in Stoke Gifford, near Bristol. Following that incident, the FA received complaints about the danger of these walls but again failed to act.

The Association stated that it is deeply saddened by Vigar's tragedy and is already working to enhance safety measures at matches.

Reminder: RIP. Former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar dies at 21