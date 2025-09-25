RIP. Former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar dies at 21
Another heartbreaking loss for the football family.
Details: Today, the official pages of London’s Arsenal and Chichester City announced the sudden passing of 21-year-old footballer Billy Vigar.
According to reports, the former Arsenal youth player died as a result of a traumatic brain injury suffered during a match last Saturday. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, who placed the young player in an induced coma, the injury proved too severe, and tragically, Billy passed away.
Billy Vigar was a product of Arsenal’s academy. After progressing through the youth ranks and making his way into senior football, he joined Hastings United in 2024. Just a month ago, Vigar became a Chichester City player.
