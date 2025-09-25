RIP. Former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar dies at 21

A shocking and tragic loss.

Another heartbreaking loss for the football family.

Details: Today, the official pages of London’s Arsenal and Chichester City announced the sudden passing of 21-year-old footballer Billy Vigar.

According to reports, the former Arsenal youth player died as a result of a traumatic brain injury suffered during a match last Saturday. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, who placed the young player in an induced coma, the injury proved too severe, and tragically, Billy passed away.

Billy Vigar was a product of Arsenal’s academy. After progressing through the youth ranks and making his way into senior football, he joined Hastings United in 2024. Just a month ago, Vigar became a Chichester City player.

It is with great sadness that Chichester City Football Club has to confirm the passing of Billy Vigar. Below is a statement from his family.



We request that his family's privacy is respected at this most difficult time. 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/Pl49bHcnBg — Chichester City FC (@ChiCityFC) September 25, 2025

Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that former academy graduate Billy Vigar has passed away.



All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.



Rest in peace, Billy ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 25, 2025

