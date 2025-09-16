Tragedy. Italian skier dies during training in the Chilean mountains

He would have turned 26 today.

25-year-old Italian alpine skier Matteo Franzoso set out for training in the Chilean mountains. Sadly, the South American peaks became his final adventure.

Details: The Alpine Skiing division of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation reported Franzoso’s death on the La Parva course, located 50 kilometers from the Chilean capital, Santiago.

The tragic incident was further detailed by Il Messaggero. During training, Franzoso landed awkwardly after the first, small jump on the course, was thrown forward into the netting, cleared two rows of protective barriers, and crashed into a fence positioned 6–7 meters beyond the course.

He was immediately airlifted to hospital, placed in intensive care, and put into a medically induced coma. However, over time, Franzoso’s body could not withstand the injuries he had suffered, and he passed away.

Reminder: Franzoso was a multiple-time Italian champion in his categories, which earned him a spot on the National Observation Team in 2017, and in 2018, a place on the C team of the national squad.