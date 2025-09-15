RIP. Former PSG striker dies

The player had a long and vibrant career.

Sad news for PSG fans and the entire French football community.

Details: Today, PSG's official club page announced the passing of club legend Patrick Grapin.

Grapin was 69 years old at the time of his death. A PSG academy graduate, Patrick played for clubs such as Rennes, Malakoff, PSG, and Poissy throughout his career. He retired as a player in 1989, and in 1993 he took up the role of sporting director at AS Poissy.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

PSG has expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Le Paris Saint-Germain a appris le décès de Patrick Grapin, ancien joueur formé au club, à 69 ans.



Le club présente ses condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches. pic.twitter.com/COVlZxS45J — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 15, 2025

