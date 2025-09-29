RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Predictions USA vs New Caledonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 30, 2025

USA vs New Caledonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 30, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
USA U20 vs New Caledonia U20 prediction Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images
USA U20 USA U20
World Cup U-20 (Round 1) Today, 19:00
- : -
International,
New Caledonia U20 New Caledonia U20
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 5
Odds: 1.5
On September 30, 2025, the opening round of the U-20 FIFA World Cup continues, and one of the first matches will feature a showdown between the USA and New Caledonia national teams.

Key match facts:

  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these teams.
  • The USA are clear favorites not only for this match but for the entire group.
  • The USA have won 2 of their last 5 matches.
  • New Caledonia are ranked 150th in the youth national team rankings.
  • New Caledonia are considered tournament outsiders.

Match preview:

The USA U-20 squad is regarded as one of the strongest sides in the CONCACAF region and consistently reaches the final stages of world championships. The team boasts talented players from both European and American club academies, ready to dictate a high tempo on the pitch.

New Caledonia U-20, representing Oceania, already see their participation at the World Cup as a major achievement. The team will aim to show their character and play with defensive discipline, but the gulf in quality and experience is apparent.

This match is set to be a real test for the Americans, who will be determined to secure all three points in their opening fixture.

Probable lineups:

  • USA: Campbell, Brennan, Habroune, Zambrano, Tsakiris, Cremaschi, Baker-Whiting, Bombino, Cobb, Wynder, Cohen.
  • New Caledonia: Bouche-Muller, Adjapuhya, Naihet, Teanuyen, Wahaga, Upa, Uhikas, Ouka, Waki, Brunnet, Alebate.

Match prediction:

Given the disparity in levels between the teams, the USA should dominate and create plenty of chances in front of goal. It is unlikely that New Caledonia will be able to contain the Americans’ attack for the full 90 minutes, so a high-scoring result is expected.

The optimal prediction is total goals over 5. There is a strong chance the USA will score at least three times, and if things go their way, the scoreline could become lopsided.

