The defense proved too weak! Barcelona's Instagram account hacked

Barcelona faces defensive problems not only on the football pitch.

Scammers never sleep.

Details: Today, the official Instagram account of Catalan giants Barcelona was hacked, resulting in a fraudulent post being published on behalf of the club. The post urged followers to purchase a crypto coin that was allegedly the club's new official asset. The scammers also shared a fake crypto wallet address, hoping to lure money from unsuspecting fans.

FC Barcelona officially launches $FCB, powered by the Solana blockchain marking a new era of fan engagement and digital innovation for millions of supporters worldwide. - the scammers' post read.

The club reacted instantly and the post was taken down almost immediately.

Such incidents are all too common these days, as scammers are constantly evolving their cybercrime tactics.

Last year, both Neymar and German club Schalke fell victim to fraudsters.

