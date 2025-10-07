RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The defense proved too weak! Barcelona's Instagram account hacked

The defense proved too weak! Barcelona's Instagram account hacked

Barcelona faces defensive problems not only on the football pitch.
Football news Today, 03:21
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The defense proved too weak! Barcelona's Instagram account hacked Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Scammers never sleep.

Details: Today, the official Instagram account of Catalan giants Barcelona was hacked, resulting in a fraudulent post being published on behalf of the club. The post urged followers to purchase a crypto coin that was allegedly the club's new official asset. The scammers also shared a fake crypto wallet address, hoping to lure money from unsuspecting fans.

FC Barcelona officially launches $FCB, powered by the Solana blockchain marking a new era of fan engagement and digital innovation for millions of supporters worldwide. - the scammers' post read.

The club reacted instantly and the post was taken down almost immediately.

Such incidents are all too common these days, as scammers are constantly evolving their cybercrime tactics.

Last year, both Neymar and German club Schalke fell victim to fraudsters.

Reminder: 800 euros for dinner with Lamine Yamal's mother: a new controversial business in London

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Serhou Guirassy of Borussia Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Lewandowski replacement! Barcelona closing in on signing Serhou Guirassy
Rafael Yuste, Vice-President of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona, and Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA Football news Yesterday, 13:17 Exception! Official: UEFA allows La Liga and Serie A matches to be played outside Europe
Barcelona will try to keep Rashford, but there are some nuances... Football news Yesterday, 12:45 Barcelona will try to keep Rashford, but there are some nuances...
Matias Almeyda, Head Coach of Sevilla FC, enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the LaLiga Football news Yesterday, 11:08 "Everything went exactly as we planned" - Matías Almeida reveals the secret behind victory over Barcelona
Luis Enrique plans Barcelona heist as PSG targets Eric García Football news 05 oct 2025, 15:17 Luis Enrique plans Barcelona heist as PSG targets Eric García
This hasn't happened in nearly 20 years! Barcelona suffer crushing defeat to Sevilla Football news 05 oct 2025, 12:47 This hasn't happened in nearly 20 years! Barcelona suffer crushing defeat to Sevilla
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores