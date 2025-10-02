800 euros for dinner with Lamine Yamal's mother: a new controversial business in London

An unusual initiative from Yamal’s mom

The mother of Barcelona’s young sensation, Lamine Yamal, Sheila Ebana, has stunned the football world with an unexpected offer—she’s decided to host exclusive paid dinners in the UK, where she herself will be the star of the evening.

Details: The event is scheduled for November 7 at one of London’s luxurious hotels. Guests can pay between 150 and 800 euros to take part. However, Lamine Yamal himself won’t be present at the dinner, as Barcelona will be facing Celta the following day.

The organizers, JEN C Events, have unveiled three ticket categories:

150 euros —three-course dinner and champagne at the cocktail reception;

—three-course dinner and champagne at the cocktail reception; Silver Ticket (mid-tier)—includes an additional bottle of wine;

(mid-tier)—includes an additional bottle of wine; VIP package for 800 euros—welcome champagne, premium seating, open bar until 11 p.m., and a photo with Sheila Ebana.

The evening’s schedule is packed: 7:00 p.m.—cocktail hour, 7:30 p.m.—dinner, and after 9:00 p.m.—live music and a DJ set until closing. The event is expected to host around 400 guests, with entry strictly for those over 18.

However, the idea has sparked heated debate. Some see it as a unique opportunity for fans, while others criticize it as an attempt to cash in on her son’s fame. This isn’t the first time Sheila Ebana has found herself in the spotlight: her organization of Lamine’s birthday previously stirred controversy as well.

