RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Slovan Bratislava vs Strasbourg: will anyone claim victory in the opening round of the Conference League?

Slovan Bratislava vs Strasbourg: will anyone claim victory in the opening round of the Conference League?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Slovan Bratislava vs Strasbourg prediction Photo: https://x.com/RCSA
Slovan Bratislava Slovan Bratislava
Europa Conference League (Round 1) 02 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Bratislava, National Football Stadium
Strasbourg Strasbourg
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Strasbourg
Odds: 1.9
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the opening round of the UEFA Conference League, Slovan Bratislava will host Strasbourg on their home turf. The match is set for Thursday, October 2nd, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting take on this encounter.

Slovan Bratislava vs Strasbourg: match preview

Slovan have had a packed summer. The team kicked off in the Champions League qualifying rounds, advancing past the first stage but then falling to Kairat Almaty in a penalty shootout. Later, the Slovak side crashed out of the Europa League qualifiers, losing 2-4 to Young Boys, but secured a spot in the Conference League. In the Slovak league, Slovan have made a confident start: eight rounds in, they remain unbeaten with 18 points, topping the table by two points ahead of their closest chaser.

Strasbourg are also off to a solid start domestically. In six matches, they've claimed four wins and suffered two defeats. Currently, they sit fifth with 12 points, just three points off the leader—so the battle is wide open. The French club earned their Conference League berth by finishing seventh last season and entered in the play-off round. There, they faced Brøndby: first a 0-0 draw, then a gritty 3-2 away win.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Slovan are unbeaten in five straight matches: four wins and a draw.
  • In their last four outings, Strasbourg have two wins and two losses.
  • Strasbourg have scored at least once in six consecutive matches, Slovan in seven.
  • Strasbourg have lost just once in their last six away games.
  • Slovan have suffered only one home defeat in their last seven matches.
  • The sides have never met before.

Probable lineups

  • Slovan Bratislava: Takacs; Blackman, Kashia, Fognin, Cruz; Tolic, Pokorny, Ignatenko; Weiss, Kucharevich, Mak
  • Strasbourg: Penders; Gogsberg, Sarr, Ducour; Ouattara, Nzinga, Amougou, Barco; Paes, Panicelli, Enciso

Prediction

This is the opening match of the Conference League, and both teams will be eager to start their campaign with a win. Strasbourg compete in a stronger domestic league and boast a higher-quality squad, so in my view, the French side have what it takes to edge this contest.

Prediction on game Win Strasbourg
Odds: 1.9
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Spain U20 vs Mexico U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 16:00 Spain U-20 vs Mexico U-20: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Spain U20 Odds: 1.75 Mexico U20 Recommended Mostbet
Italy U20 vs Cuba U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 16:00 Italy U20 vs Cuba U20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 01.10.2025 Italy U20 Odds: 1.7 Cuba U20 Bet now Melbet
Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025 Brazil U20 Odds: 1.6 Morocco U20 Bet now Mostbet
Roma vs Lille prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Roma vs Lille: Who will secure a second straight Europa League victory? Roma Odds: 1.73 Lille Recommended Mostbet
Bologna vs Freiburg prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Bologna – Freiburg: Can Bologna claim their first Europa League points at home? Bologna Odds: 1.8 Freiburg Bet now 1xBet
Omonia Nicosia vs Mainz 05 prediction Europa Conference League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Omonia vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025 Omonia Nicosia Odds: 1.44 Mainz 05 Bet now Melbet
Lech Poznan vs Rapid Wien prediction Europa Conference League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Lech vs Rapid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025 Lech Poznan Odds: 1.746 Rapid Wien Recommended 1xBet
Viktoria Plzen vs Malmoe FF prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Viktoria Plzen vs Malmö prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025 Viktoria Plzen Odds: 1.77 Malmoe FF Bet now 1xBet
Celtic vs Braga prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Celtic vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025 Celtic Odds: 1.55 Braga Bet now Mostbet
Rayo Vallecano vs KF Shkendija prediction Europa Conference League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Rayo Vallecano vs Shkëndija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.79 KF Shkendija Recommended Mostbet
Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace prediction Europa Conference League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 1.65 Crystal Palace Bet now Mostbet
Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 2, 2025 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.63 Go Ahead Eagles Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores