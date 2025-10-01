Prediction on game Win Strasbourg Odds: 1.9 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the opening round of the UEFA Conference League, Slovan Bratislava will host Strasbourg on their home turf. The match is set for Thursday, October 2nd, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting take on this encounter.

Slovan Bratislava vs Strasbourg: match preview

Slovan have had a packed summer. The team kicked off in the Champions League qualifying rounds, advancing past the first stage but then falling to Kairat Almaty in a penalty shootout. Later, the Slovak side crashed out of the Europa League qualifiers, losing 2-4 to Young Boys, but secured a spot in the Conference League. In the Slovak league, Slovan have made a confident start: eight rounds in, they remain unbeaten with 18 points, topping the table by two points ahead of their closest chaser.

Strasbourg are also off to a solid start domestically. In six matches, they've claimed four wins and suffered two defeats. Currently, they sit fifth with 12 points, just three points off the leader—so the battle is wide open. The French club earned their Conference League berth by finishing seventh last season and entered in the play-off round. There, they faced Brøndby: first a 0-0 draw, then a gritty 3-2 away win.

Match facts and head-to-head

Slovan are unbeaten in five straight matches: four wins and a draw.

In their last four outings, Strasbourg have two wins and two losses.

Strasbourg have scored at least once in six consecutive matches, Slovan in seven.

Strasbourg have lost just once in their last six away games.

Slovan have suffered only one home defeat in their last seven matches.

The sides have never met before.

Probable lineups

Slovan Bratislava: Takacs; Blackman, Kashia, Fognin, Cruz; Tolic, Pokorny, Ignatenko; Weiss, Kucharevich, Mak

Strasbourg: Penders; Gogsberg, Sarr, Ducour; Ouattara, Nzinga, Amougou, Barco; Paes, Panicelli, Enciso

Prediction

This is the opening match of the Conference League, and both teams will be eager to start their campaign with a win. Strasbourg compete in a stronger domestic league and boast a higher-quality squad, so in my view, the French side have what it takes to edge this contest.