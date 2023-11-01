RU RU NG NG
Main News Tennis news The defeat of the first racket of the world and a thriller match. WTA Finals Results

The defeat of the first racket of the world and a thriller match. WTA Finals Results

Tennis news Today, 00:20
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The defeat of the first racket of the world and a thriller match. WTA Finals Results The defeat of the first racket of the world and a thriller match. WTA Finals Results

The next group stage matches of the WTA Final Tournament took place in Cancun, Mexico.

On the night of November 1, a meeting took place between American Jessica Pegula and Belarusian Arina Sabalenka. In two sets, the US representative defeated the first racket of the world - 6:4, 6:3.

Interestingly, Pegula won her 2nd head-to-head match and her 1st since 2020.

Note that in the first round of the WTA Finals, the American won against Elena Rybakina and is now the leader of her group.

Jessica and Sabalenka play in the same group with Maria Sakkari and Rybakina, who played their match later. The match between the representatives of Greece and Kazakhstan turned out to be spectacular and there were three sets.

As a result, Rybakina celebrated the victory with a score of 6:0, 6:7 (4:7), 7:6 (7:2). Note that this is the second victory in head-to-head matches for the Kazakh woman.

Note that Rybakina and Sakkari lost their 1st round matches. The first lost to Pegula, and the Greek lost to Sabalenka 6:0, 6:1.

Popular news
Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night
Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid
It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh
VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty Football news Today, 01:20 VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty
Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win Football news Today, 00:40 Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win
VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz Tennis news Yesterday, 18:22 VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:29 Lyon coach spoke for the first time about the attack by Marseille fans Boxing News Today, 06:21 The Usyk-Fury fight will not take place in December. New deadlines announced Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:00 FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world Football news Today, 03:30 Basel did not score a single goal in October. The team is heading for elimination Football news Today, 03:00 Eden Hazard talks about what he's doing after retiring Football news Today, 02:30 Ronaldinho recalled the advice he gave Messi at the start of his career Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 01:40 Video. «F**king illegal». Ngannou accuses Fury of employing a forbidden strike
Sport Predictions
Football Today TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023 Football Today Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023