The defeat of the first racket of the world and a thriller match. WTA Finals Results

The next group stage matches of the WTA Final Tournament took place in Cancun, Mexico.

On the night of November 1, a meeting took place between American Jessica Pegula and Belarusian Arina Sabalenka. In two sets, the US representative defeated the first racket of the world - 6:4, 6:3.

Interestingly, Pegula won her 2nd head-to-head match and her 1st since 2020.

Note that in the first round of the WTA Finals, the American won against Elena Rybakina and is now the leader of her group.

Jessica and Sabalenka play in the same group with Maria Sakkari and Rybakina, who played their match later. The match between the representatives of Greece and Kazakhstan turned out to be spectacular and there were three sets.

As a result, Rybakina celebrated the victory with a score of 6:0, 6:7 (4:7), 7:6 (7:2). Note that this is the second victory in head-to-head matches for the Kazakh woman.

Note that Rybakina and Sakkari lost their 1st round matches. The first lost to Pegula, and the Greek lost to Sabalenka 6:0, 6:1.