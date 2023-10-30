WTA Finals. Sabalenka defeated Sakkari, Pegula won confidently. VIDEO

The 2023 WTA Finals started in Cancun, Mexico. They last from October 29 to November 5.

The eight best tennis players of the season, who are divided into two groups, each of which includes 4 sportswomen, take part in the competition.

The first two places in each group advance to the play-offs, and then the battle for relegation begins.

On the night of October 30, two matches were played. The representative of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina played against American Jessica Pegula and lost in two sets with a score of 5:7, 2:6.

The second match, in which the world's first racket, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, destroyed the representative of Greece, Maria Sakkari, with a score of 6:0, 6:1, turned out to be devastating.

On the night of October 31, the matches Iga Swiatek - Marketa Vondrousova and Coco Goff - Ons Jabeur will take place.