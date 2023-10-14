The Costa Rican national team is using an unconventional method to search for a head coach

The Costa Rican Football Federation is surprising the football community in its search for a new head coach for the national team.

The national team has been without a coach for four months since the departure of Luis Fernando Suarez. Claudio Vivas is currently serving as the interim head coach.

An announcement for the head coach position was posted on the Spanish portal Futbol Jobs. The candidates are offered a monthly salary of $50,000, and it is stated that the federation is ready to provide technical staff.

As of now, 22 candidates have shown interest in the position. Recruiters will soon select the best candidates and present them for the federation's consideration.

It's worth noting that the qualification for the North and Central American World Cup has not yet begun, so Costa Rica still has some time to make its selection.