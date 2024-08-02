The Chelsea midfielder is yet to agree to a transfer to the Spanish top club

The transfer of Chelsea's central midfielder Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid may fall through at the last moment.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the clubs have agreed on the transfer of the English footballer for €40 million. However, Gallagher has yet to give the "green light" to his move to the Spanish club.

Gallagher is happy at Chelsea and does not want to leave his home club. To persuade him, Atletico must make an attractive financial offer and present a compelling project.

The 24-year-old midfielder's contract with the London club expires in the summer of 2025. Chelsea is keen to sell him to comply with financial fair play regulations.

Gallagher, a Chelsea academy product, scored 5 goals and provided 7 assists in 37 Premier League matches last season. Previously, the Blues loaned him to Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, Charlton, and Swansea City.