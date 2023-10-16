The captain and key defender of Juventus has suffered an injury

Juventus' central defender and captain, Danilo, has sustained an injury while with the national team, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

The player suffered an injury during the match between the Brazilian national team and Venezuela. Immediately after, Danilo realized the seriousness of the injury and left the national team's camp to return to Juventus. At the J Medical clinic, Juventus' medical staff diagnosed him with damage to the left thigh's biceps femoris muscle.

As a result, Danilo is expected to be sidelined for approximately 20 days. Due to this, the defender will miss not only the upcoming match at San Siro against Milan but also the matches against Verona and Fiorentina. Danilo's goal is to recover in time for the game against Cagliari before the international break in November.

Furthermore, Allegri already has to cope with the absence of Alex Sandro in defense, who is also expected to return in about three weeks. Juventus currently has only three available central defenders: Bremer, Gatti, and Rugani. After eight Serie A matchdays, Juventus occupies the third position in the Italian league's standings.